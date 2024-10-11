We’ll throw party when he returns from Bafana – Chabalala

Chippa United defender Justice Chabalala says they are planning a celebration for teammate Sinoxolo Kwayiba after getting his first call-up at Bafana.

Kwayiba will be hoping to get his debut when Bafana host Congo Brazzaville in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night. The game will kick off at 7pm.

The 24-year-old was called by coach Hugo Broos as a late replacement for Stellenbosch midfielder Jayden Adams, who was dropped due to bad behaviour.

Chabalala, a veteran defender at Chippa, said the entire club is proud of Kwayiba and will attend the match in Gqeberha to support one of their own.

We believe in him

He said they will have a party for him upon his return from national team duty.

“We are happy for the boy; he has been doing well, and that’s why he deserves to be in the national team,” Chabalala told Sunday World on the sidelines of the Carling Knockout launch this week.

“Not only is he a good player, but he is also a good boy that works hard at training. He also arrives early at training and does extra work, so he deserves to be there.

“People can expect a lot from him because he is a quality player. He can play any position — as a midfielder, striker, number 10, and even centre-back. So, we believe in him, and we will be there as a team to support him in Gqeberha.

“So, we as a team can’t wait for him to come back, have a party, and celebrate his achievement of playing for Bafana Bafana.”

Dream come true

Kwayiba, who was born and raised in Gqeberha, said his dream of representing Bafana Bafana has been realised, and he will do his best to cement his place in the team.

“Though I got the call-up for Cosafa, my biggest dream was to get a senior team call-up,” Kwayiba said ahead of the match.

“I am very excited to be among the Bafana Bafana senior players now because some of them are my role models and people I look up to, so being here also inspires me.

“If I am given a chance to play, I will do my absolute best to do well and help the team win so that I am called again for the next game because I wouldn’t want this to be my first and last call-up, so I will do my best.”