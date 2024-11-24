Soccer

What a time to be alive, says elated Yaya after Bafana’s Afcon

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 24: Sphephelo Sithole of South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Like every staunch South African football supporter who is currently in euphoria over Bafana Bafana’s impressive qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, injured midfielder Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole is also feeling the glee all the way from Portugal.

Bafana are on an exciting upward trajectory since Belgium grey head Hugo Broos took over the hot seat at the Safa House in May 2021. They have now qualified for two consecutive Afcons for the first time since 2013.


