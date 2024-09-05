Williams can win the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy – Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is confident that Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has what it takes to win the Yashine Trophy Ballon d’Or award.

Broos was speaking to the media during a press conference on Thursday. This was ahead of Bafana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifier clash against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night. The game will get underway at 5pm.

First-ever African-based player to get nominated

On Wednesday night, Williams made history in African football. He became the first-ever African-based player to get nominated for the Ballon d’Or award. Williams is nominated as one of the 10 best goalkeepers in the world.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper’s nomination comes at the back of his stellar performances at club and national team at the recent Afcon in Ivory Coast early this year.

“I am proud that one of my players is nominated for the Ballon d’Or. When you see Rowen’s performance with Sundowns and the national team, especially after the latest Afcon, you can most certainly say that he deserves to win it,” Broos said.

“When I looked at which goalkeepers are on the list, for me, he has a chance to win it. But he is only a South African. And we all know that in such things, they sometimes look for a bigger name.

“But when you look at Ronwen’s performances, I think he deserves to win the award, and it makes me proud.”

Williams’ world recognition comes after his heroics at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. He guided South Africa to winning a bronze medal.

Secured Bafana a win over Cape Verde

The Bafana captain also made the headlines across the globe when he saved four spot kicks. This was in their quarterfinal penalty shoot-out win over Cape Verde. The performance took Bafana to their first semi-final and best-ever finish in the competition since 2000.

Williams is the fourth African goalkeeper nominated for the world’s prestigious award. This after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy, and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.

The Sundowns captain will miss out on the two upcoming Afcon qualifier matches. These are against Uganda and South Sudan, due to injury.

His Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane has since been awarded the captain’s armband.

Zwane has since expressed his gratitude to Broos for trusting him with the responsibility of leading the team.

“I would like to thank coach Hugo Broos for the opportunity that he has given me to captain the team. And I promise to do my best,” Zwane said.