Williams hopes his CAF win will inspire next generation

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who won two major accolades at the CAF Awards on Monday night, is hoping that young players will focus on making their dreams a reality.

Williams made history by claiming two prestigious individual awards in one night; the CAF Men’s Interclub Player of the Year and CAF Goalkeeper of the Year. From rising through the development ranks and making his professional debut as a teenager to captaining Bafana and now earning these accolades, Ronwen’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. The 2024 CAF Awards were held at the prestigious venue in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday night.

Ronwen did not win the main prize of Player of the Year, to which he was pipped by Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

Ronwen hopes his win will inspire others

Said Williams after bagging the two awards: “I know this win will inspire millions of South Africans to believe in themselves, push boundaries and never forget your dreams are valid. This is a wonderful moment for me, thanks to CAF for the recognition and I will forever be grateful to you.

“I thank my support staff – family – my parents, brother and sister, my partner and my children for being there for me throughout my career. I could not have done this alone. Thanks to all the players, coaches and technical staff that have been with me throughout my career. I dedicate this award to all the goalkeeper coaches I have worked with throughout my career since I was a little boy.”

PSL brimming with pride

The PSL also joined in the celebrations to say it is proud of “Ronza”, as Williams is affectionately known. “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) celebrates with immense pride the remarkable achievements of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, at the 2024 CAF Awards held on Monday evening in Marrakesh, Morocco.

“This milestone not only highlights his exceptional talent and dedication but also elevates the standing of the PSL and South African football on the global stage. True to his heartfelt acceptance speech last night, his achievement will inspire millions of South African children to dream big and work hard.

“On behalf of all NSL member clubs, the PSL extends its heartfelt and massive congratulations to Ronwen Williams and his club, Mamelodi Sundowns, on this outstanding accomplishment.”

