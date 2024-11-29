Williams misses out on final list for Fifa Best Goalkeeper Award

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams narrowly missed out on the Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award final nominations on Friday.

This is despite his exceptional performances throughout the year, both on the domestic and international stage.

However, he has been nominated as one of the candidates for the World Best Starting XI, and he can be voted for by the public.

Afcon goalkeeper of the tournament

Williams guided Bafana to a historic bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast early this year. There he was named the goalkeeper of the tournament.

The 32-year-old was also a big performer for Sundowns in the league and the Caf Champions League. Sundowns got knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League. And it almost finished the league unbeaten, but lost their last game against Cape Town City.

Williams also won the inaugural African Football League (AFL) and was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament. He went on to also lift the league title. And was named Goalkeeper of the Season and PSL Footballer of the Season.

Prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or Award nominee

In October, Williams made headlines as the first Africa-based player to be nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or Award. It is an accolade that recognises the best goalkeepers around the world.

He finished number nine on the final list among Europe’s elite goalkeepers. These include World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, Unai Simon from Spain, and Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin, amongst others.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for me to be recognised among the greats. And it’s a massive achievement. I still get goosebumps,” Williams said when he entered the awards ceremony on the red carpet.

Opportunities for Africans and South Africans

“Hopefully this will open doors for more Africans and more South Africans to get the recognition.”

The final contenders for the Fifa Men’s Best Goalkeeper Award include Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG). Also Ederson (Manchester City), David Raya (Arsenal), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Lunin (Madrid) and Martinez (Aston Villa).

