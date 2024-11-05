Soweto Marathon Trust treasurer suspended over graft claims

Thokozani Mazibuko, the treasurer of Soweto Marathon Trust and a board member of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), has been suspended.

This after he started a private company, Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd. His new company runs parallel to the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT). He is also accused of freezing SMT’s bank account and channelled all the money and sponsorships to his new private company.

Mazibuko, during a recent interview with Sunday World, admitted to these allegations.

Recent marathon organised by new company

The race, Soweto Marathon, took place on Sunday, November 3. For the first time, it was organised by the Soweto Marathon Pty Ltd.

Thulani Sibisi, founder of the Soweto Marathon Trust, accused Mazibuko of hijacking the race. He then lodged a complaint with Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA).

On Saturday, the CGA suspended Thokozani.

Sunday World has seen the suspension letter.

It reads as: “A complaint involving Mr Thokozani Mazibuko who is a CGA board member and serves on Soweto Marathon Race Committee was tabled and discussed. Considering the seriousness of these allegations, the board of CGA has resolved to place Mr Thokozani Mazibuko on leave of absence to allow him an opportunity to clear his name.”

“This process will also ensure that the integrity and good corporate governance of CGA remains intact. We have written to Soweto Marathon to request some information on this matter. Our …disciplinary committee will investigate it and provide a conclusive report to the board.

Suspension bars him from all activities

“The resolution by the CGA board to place Mr Mazibuko on leave of absence means he shall be precluded from participating in all activities associated with athletics. Both in the province and nationally. [These] include, but are not limited to, the affairs of the Soweto Marathon.

“The leave of absence will take effect immediately. And it shall end when the CGA board has processed the report from our disciplinary committee on the allegations,” the letter concluded.

Sibisi welcomed Mazibuko’s suspension.

“We’re happy that, finally, this is getting attention. Finally, there’ll be an investigation, and heads will start rolling. Our aim is to protect and restore Soweto Marathon. We cannot allow it to fall in the wrong hands,” he said.

Mazibuko vows to fight back

Mazibuko confirmed his suspension but promised to fight back.

“I’ve been suspended, but I don’t know why. I haven’t received the charge sheet or the report. I’m just as shocked as everybody else. And I’m the only one who’s being charged. I believe there’s a witch hunt against me. But I’m ready, I’ll be waiting for the charge sheet,” said Mazibuko.

