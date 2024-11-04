Sundowns continue their dominance over hapless Amakhosi 

Following the spanking Kaizer Chiefs endured yesterday from Mamelodi Sundowns, the Glamour Boys will now mostly likely face a double punishment and get a fine from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) for bad spectator behaviour.

Amakhosi were hammered 4-0 by Sundowns during their Carling Knockout tie at a sold-out FNB Stadium, thanks to goals from Peter Shalulile, Khuliso Mudau and a brace by Iqraam Rayners.

Chiefs were outplayed by the Brazilians from the onset, as coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s charges dominated Nasreddine Nabi’s side – who is now left with two trophies to compete for, the Nedbank Cup and the league, if he is to end the long 10-year trophy drought at Naturena.

It was as early as the 12th minute when pandemonium erupted inside the calabash after one furious Chiefs supporter invaded the pitch to attack referee Luxolo Badi.

This was after the whistleman awarded Sundowns a penalty after Njabulo Blom brought down Lucas Ribeiro inside the box. Rayners stepped up and made no mistake from the spot kick to frustrate the home fans even further.

The situation escalated when agitated Amakhosi supporters started to throw missiles on the pitch, chanting the referee’s name. It got to a point where the game was halted by Badi, as law enforcement officers got involved.

Chiefs were recently slapped with a hefty R150 000 fine by the PSL DC for the same conduct after their supporters threw objects onto the pitch after their 2-1 defeat to Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Last season, Chiefs were charged three times for the same offence.

