Sundowns hoping to change their fortunes in the MTN8 

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) MTN8 is back with a bang and Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to lift the trophy under the leadership of new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Sundowns will entertain Polokwane City in their quarterfinal encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium, in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, next Sunday.

Despite their undisputed dominance of domestic football in the last decade and clinching the league seven times on the trot, the Brazilians have not been able to duplicate that domination when it comes to the shorter domestic cup tournaments.

They last won the MTN8 three seasons ago during the offbeat co-coaching set-up which was made up of Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena – who abruptly and surprisingly parted ways with Sundowns to join Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club ahead of the new season.

Masandawana will be going up against a tricky Polokwane City side that finished the last campaign in number eight spot on the PSL table.

Apart from making an assurance that the league champions will fight for the MTN8 this season, Mngqithi also hinted that the Brazilians would twitch their style of play from what it used to be like under Mokwena.

“If you have seen the team I have coached, you will note, that I always like and enjoy faster football,” Mngqithi said during the MTN8 launch midweek.

“I believe in that type of game, the only time I would ask players to be patient, which does not mean the speed of the ball should be slow, but you are less committal when you are playing against a low block where you don’t want to lose possession easily and be caught on the counter.”

The new-look Sundowns technical team saw the re-appointment of Steve Komphela as the senior team coach. Former AmaZulu FC mentor Romain Folz was also roped in as an assistant coach.

Sundowns’ opponents on the day, Rise and Shine of Polokwane, have vowed to not make it easy for them when they collide.

“Playing Sundowns gives you motivation because you are playing one of the best. But we are going to put up a good fight and just need to be one of the surprise packages,” said Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe.

