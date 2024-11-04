Young Mofokeng is in good hands under Riveiro – Moloi 

Orlando Pirates legend, and one of the club’s most revered former players Teboho Moloi says that the Buccaneers young sensation Relebohile Mofokeng should not be rushed for an overseas move because he is in good hands with Bucs coach Jose Riveiro.

On Tuesday, Mofokeng dished out another splendid display for the Buccaneers when they defeated TS Galaxy 2-0 in Mbombela. He crowned his amazing performance for Pirates with what is already a contender for goal of the season with his long range torpedo that gave Bucs the three points.

Moloi, a former Bucs dribbling maestro, says the young Mofokeng should not find himself in the same situation that was experienced by a young

Steve Lekoelea, who was rushed to European leagues when he was not ready.

Lekoelea was a teenager when he joined PSV Eindhoven in Holland and he returned home within months after citing a language barrier and living conditions in the Netherlands.

Moloi, now 56, like Mofokeng, was a young Pirates fan favourite and pin-up poster boy when he turned out for the Buccaneers in the late 1980s.

Just like the young Mofokeng, who just turned 20-years-old last week, Moloi was idolised and revered and seen as the next best big thing in SA football, together with Kaizer Chiefs heartthrob at the time, Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo.

Moloi told Sunday World: “Pirates always know when it is the right time to send players overseas. Just like myself, Mark Fish, Hellman Mkhalele, Dumisa Ngobe, there was no rush and Pirates will not stand in any player’s way. They will let him go when the right offer comes.

“I think he is a better player than me and Mdokis [Khumalo],” says Moloi. “Relebohile dribbles and scores, he is much better than us. We used to dribble, entertain fans and create goals. But just have a look at this young chap, he does it all. He is a breath of fresh of air and I have not seen a young chap play like him in many years,” he added.

“This boy is on another level. He is matured, and he has big match temperament. He also has his parents on his side supporting him and that is a big plus. A lot of players never got such support and that is crucial. I do not see things going wrong in his career because he is well looked after by his parents.

“Another thing that he is blessed with is that he can finish and win a game for his team. He is a man for the big occasion and he is destined for a big career.

“I want to praise his parents because they were always there for him. Many soccer players do not get the kind of support he gets from his parents. I do not see him going off the rails and being affected by the fame of being a superstar,” Moloi added.

