Amakhosi look to stay in winning lane

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking for their third win on the trot in the DStv Premiership when they visit tricky Stellenbosch FC at Cape Town Stadium this afternoon at 3.30pm.

The game was moved from Stellies’ tiny Danie Craven Stadium after ugly scenes erupted when fans stormed through the security fence and into the venue. Some fans even invaded the pitch. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Chiefs won via penalty kicks and were later fined for the fans’ behaviour.

Chiefs, who had a rather difficult start, are high on confidence after scaling up the log table following their 2-1 victory over Swallows FC midweek. Arthur Zwane’s charges, who are having a topsy-turvy season, also defeated SuperSport United 2-1 before the Swallows win. Amakhosi have not lost a match in their past four outings and the players are finally settling to Zwane’s methods and tactics. Their last defeat was on August 23 against Cape Town City when they lost 2-0.

Stellies also scored a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

The Cape Town side have been quietly going about their business unnoticed and have been sitting comfortably in the top eight bracket. Their coach Steve Barker was rewarded with a long-term contract for the sterling work he has done with the club. “Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce that Steve Barker has signed a new contract with the club keeping him committed to SFC until 2026,” the club statement read.

Their main focus is on youth development and that has produced desired results and set the team as a force in the PSL. But they will have to be on their toes to stop lanky Burundi international Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly, who seems to be regaining his form after a lukewarm start to the season.

Chiefs’ defence is not the strongest and Stellies’ forwards Antonio van Wyk, Junior Mendieta and Sinethemba Mngomezulu are expected to give them a torrid time. A lapse in concentration will result in Amakhosi being punished.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author