Cassper loses to NaaKMusiq in boxing match

In the words of Cassper Nyovest, the rapper got “Naaked” out in the long-anticipated fight at Celeb City on Saturday night.

The three-day event is being held in Sun City.

The fight took place just before midnight, with thousands of fans watching on Supersport and cheering for their favourites.

The rapper trended on social media as Mzansi waited from 6 pm for the fight that the Billiato owner said he was confident about winning.

Cassper seemed in control in round one but things took a turn when Naak came back with a surprising bang.

Some called it a wrestling match as Cassper hugged his way through and the two seemed exhausted in round two.

But it was by majority vote that Naak was pronounced the winner of the fight. It was his first boxing match and Cassper’s second as he took on the controversial Youtuber Slik Talk earlier this year.

Cassper had beat him to a pulp and gave him R100K after the fight.

After losing the match to Naak, Cassper took to social media and said: “What a f…ng amazing nyt!!! Sun City packed to come to watch boxing and it all started with a dream to bring boxing to the big stage. Took an L But we come back stronger. We will hear from the other team when they want da rematch, I say 3 Months would be enough and we get back in.”

