Disbarred Teffo says he’s not losing sleep following move by council

Controversial advocate Malesela Teffo has labelled the move by the Legal Practitioners Council (LPC) to strike him off the roll of advocates as “a circus”.

Speaking to Sunday World moments after the LPC announced on Friday he was debarred and no longer fit to practice as a lawyer, Teffo said the LPC and the judiciary in the country were a joke and he was prepared to fight to the bitter end.

“This is a circus; this is the beginning of the end of legal practice. The reason this is happening is because they don’t want me to expose Kelly [the late Bafana Bafana keeper Senzo Meyiwa’s girlfriend], while the police received millions of rand on the Senzo Meyiwa’s matter,” alleged Teffo. “I am preparing a fierce fight to get back onto the Senzo’s case”.

“I will be back with a bang as I did when I revealed the existence of the second docket in Senzo’s matter. There are so many blunders taking place in the trial.”

Teffo said he was busy with other cases and that being struck off the roll was nothing major, as he continued to make allegations against some of the top leaders in the country.

“My lawyers are busy drafting papers so that I can deal with being struck off the roll in full force.

“Right now, I don’t want my enemies to know what I am planning to do but I will fight back fiercely,” Teffo said.

“Honestly, I don’t see why the LPC should get involved in this whole mess, I see the involvement of the judges. “Those judges had colluded to deal with me, and it is bad that our judiciary is captured. They say I am harassing members of the SAPS. Who are those I am harassing?” he asked.

“Do I deserve to be fired or having my career destroyed? As is, I don’t have sleepless nights, and I’m not losing my appetite.”

He confirmed he was at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, but did not initiate a meeting with Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, the judge presiding over the Meyiwa murder trial.

Teffo, who represented accused one to four before pulling out from the case, has had heated arguments before with Maumela during court proceedings. “I was tipped off by advocate Zandile Mshololo [lawyer for accused five] and advocate George Baloyi [for the state] on some crucial information regarding Senzo’s case. They cannot use the contents and information of case 375 because they never appreciated why that case was opened to begin with,” he said.

He vowed he would host a tell-all media conference soon.

