Hunt decries Klate’s Chilli Boys pain

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt says what happened to Daine Klate at Chippa United is “disgraceful”.

Hunt was speaking after Matsatsantsa a Pitori defeated Maritzburg United 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

“What was Klate supposed to do in seven matches in charge when the club hardly signed

experienced players?”

Hunt said he had warned his former winger of what he was getting himself into, an

environment where coaches don’t last long.

Following the loss to the Tshwane giants, Chippa dropped to the bottom of the log. But they redeemed themselves yesterday with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu.

“I told him what he was getting himself into. I mean it’s disgraceful what happened to him …They were doing fine, the team was fighting. If you want to win games, you must buy players, and it’s really sad for him,” he said.

Hunt knows the pain of being fired by Chippa.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach, who was appointed at the beginning of last season, was axed by Chippa after 10 matches, winning only once during his tenure.

“I spoke to him on Thursday and I said to him, you’ll bounce back stronger. He did so well with the DStv Diski Challenge team last season and he was given a chance, and seven games later what was he supposed to do? He will come back into the game.”

It was Klate’s first top flight job after being elevated to the post, having done well with the club’s reserve team in last season’s Diski Challenge.

He was in charge of seven matches and like Hunt, secured only one victory, which came against his former club Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium last month.

Hunt and Klate have a strong bond, having worked together at SuperSport and Bidvest Wits.

Klate, being coached by Hunt, won six trophies, including four league titles. The other trophies were the Telkom Knockout and MTN8 trophies. In the MTN8, Wits beat Sundowns 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium and Klate was one of the scorers in that exciting match in the 2016-17 season.

Since they have had success together, Hunt said he will try all he can to help Klate come back to the game. “If I have to take him somwhere or with me or whatever, he will get back in the game. He deserves it.”

