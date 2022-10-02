Kaizer Chiefs labour to a deflating 1-1 draw with AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly rose from the bench to save Amakhosi from embarrassment when he scored an equalizing goal as the Naturena boys played to a 1-all draw against AmaZulu during the first leg of the MTN8 played under a scorching heat at FNB Stadium, on Saturday October 2.

Chiefs suffered some early night-mares with AmaZulu throwing everything at their disposal with the hope of taking an early lead, winning two corner kicks in the process within five minutes into the game sensing death, Chiefs regrouped and started dictating the game that saw them won two corner kicks in the 6th and 7th minutes.

But they were let down by poor in finishing by the likes of Yusuf Maart and the energetic Kgaogelo Sekgotha who failed to convert their chances into goals.

AmaZulu fought back with their striking force, mesmerising the home side’s defenders, and their effort was rewarded when Gabadhino Mhango beat two Chiefs defenders and slotted home with a grounder that beat Itumeleng Khune on the far right corner.

This after the Malawian international star received a long pass from Zitha Kwinika.

Chiefs could have equalized in the 16th minute via Sekgotha, but his goal-bound was blocked into a corner kick by Veluyeke Zulu .

Chiefs came to the spot again with Sekgotha beating three defenders but Amazulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa parred the ball back to him before the Amakhosi star shot wide with the Zebediela-born goalie at his mercy in the 42nd minute.

The introduction of Keagan Dolly in the second half proved to be a good move by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his technical team as the former Mamelodi Sundowns star indeed brought life to the match.

Usuthu suffered a major blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Zulu was given marching orders by referee, Victor Gomes for a second bookable offence in the 54th minute.

Chiefs started to dictate the proceedings for the better part of the match but their goal poachers found Usuthu goalkeeper at his best as he continued to denied them an equalizer Chiefs won a free kick in the 55th minute and Dolly stepped forward to take it but only to be denied by Mothwa.

Dolly however got it right when he beat Mothwa to the atmosphere with a thunderous shot after Dillion Solomons’ passed him a ball in the 61st minute.

As for Chiefs, they will be looking forward to win the second leg of this competition with the hope of lifting this competition’s trophy for the 15th time. The last time the Naturena based side won the cup competition was during the 2014/14 season.

