KwaZulu-Natal tourism MEC Ravigasen Pillay resigns

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravigasen Pillay has resigned.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pillay said his resignation is in accordance with the discussions he held with his political party, adding that his departure will be tabled during a sitting on Wednesday.

“I wish to record my sincerest appreciation to each of you for your support and contribution to strengthening the department and its entities and giving effect to each respective mandate,” he said in a statement.

Pillay, who previously served as the provincial MEC for finance, also paid tribute to all the people who contributed in overcoming a host of challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest in July 2021 that was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, and the floods that battered parts of the province in April and May 2022.

