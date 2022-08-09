E-edition
‘Poverty, joblessness must be dealt with to avoid conflict’

By Coceka Magubeni
Minister Naledi Pandor

South Africa continues to work hard in positioning the country’s economy on a new path, said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, noting that poverty and joblessness must be dealt with.

Speaking at the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue in Tshwane on Monday, Pandor said: “We continue to deal with triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment that are directly linked with apartheid. These challenges must be addressed to avoid conflict.”

She further recognised the role played by the US in addressing many of the socio-economic issues that are facing the country.

“South Africa’s relationship with the United States is broad and deep and aligned to the country’s national priorities.

“The significant presence of US companies operating within our borders, including historic investors such as General Electric and Ford, to name but two, in helping to upskill our youth, creating jobs and incomes, has made the private sector a key partner in supporting South Africa’s socio-economic growth,” said Pandor.

 

