‘Poverty, joblessness must be dealt with to avoid conflict’

South Africa continues to work hard in positioning the country’s economy on a new path, said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, noting that poverty and joblessness must be dealt with.

Speaking at the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue in Tshwane on Monday, Pandor said: “We continue to deal with triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment that are directly linked with apartheid. These challenges must be addressed to avoid conflict.”

She further recognised the role played by the US in addressing many of the socio-economic issues that are facing the country.

“South Africa’s relationship with the United States is broad and deep and aligned to the country’s national priorities.

“The significant presence of US companies operating within our borders, including historic investors such as General Electric and Ford, to name but two, in helping to upskill our youth, creating jobs and incomes, has made the private sector a key partner in supporting South Africa’s socio-economic growth,” said Pandor.

Secretary Blinken is on a working visit to South Africa where he co-chaired the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue Mechanism with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor on Monday, 08 August 2022. pic.twitter.com/RarazpG2sg — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 9, 2022

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor talking tough on the Russia/Ukraine issue. She reiterated that African countries are sovereign nations & are free to make their own choices without being bullied. “I dislike being told what to do”

pic.twitter.com/73W6VyH0SU — 𝑲𝒖𝒅𝒛𝒂𝒊 𝑴𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒊 (@KMutisi) August 8, 2022

“We cannot be made party to the conflict between China and USA” South Africa International Relations Minister Dr Dr Naledi Pandor. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/E3x323ZinN — African (@ali_naka) August 9, 2022

Naledi Pandor is a legend. She embodies what South Africa's stance should be on the Russian Ukraine conflict + Apartheid Isreal + Western attempts to influence Africa. Antony Blinken is not getting what he wants and rightly so. Min Pandor prioritizes our interests#USAInRSA — Tony (@FlavourTony) August 8, 2022

Best woman of the Women's Month award goes to Minister Naledi Pandor 👌👌👌🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — @Teeza (@Scotchtizo) August 8, 2022

