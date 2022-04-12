Teachers and learners trapped in flooded KZN school

With the heavy rains causing havoc in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday, Tholulwazi Secondary School teachers and learners found themselves trapped inside the flooded school premises, according to SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), which said it worked hard to rescue them with the help of the provincial department of basic education.

Sadtu branch leaders revealed on Tuesday that they had engaged with the police and department officials in an attempt to accomplish the mission and to prioritise the safety of the teachers and learners.

“Education department indicated that they will send a chopper and a boat through other sister departments to ensure that our teachers and learners are safely removed from school. Unfortunately, they had to sleep at school as there were no resources to safely remove them from the flooded school,” said Sadtu’s Nomarashiya Caluza.

The teacher union further promised to offer support to teachers and learners for the trauma they went through.

“Sadtu understands the stress that these teachers and learners encountered. We will do anything to support them recover from the pain and trauma they currently feel. We are also engaging local community members to provide all the necessary support to the teachers and learners.

“Sadtu understands the extent of damage that these rains have caused to communities, and we urge communities to stand together and support each other during these challenging times.”

Caluza further urged the education leadership to take decisions that save lives.

She added: “School managers are required to show their leadership during these trying times and save lives. There is no reason to ask people to come to school if it is dangerous to do so. The department has issued an internal memo to this regard, and school managers are required to adhere to it.”

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister in the province, Sipho Hlomuka, said on Tuesday that at least 45 people had been killed in the floods so far.

