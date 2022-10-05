Zwakele Mncwango resigns as DA chief whip in KwaZulu-Natal

Zwakele Mncwango has stepped down as the chief whip of the DA and as member of the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal.

Confirming the resignation on Wednesday, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said he had a meeting with Mncwango to discuss his reasons for stepping down, noting that the party has welcomed his decision.

Mncwango, who joined the DA in the early 2000s, has served as a member of the legislature since 2018. He was also the party’s provincial leader from 2015 to 2021 when he was succeeded by Rodgers. Mncwango has since been the party’s provincial chief whip.

He remains a member of the DA despite his resignation, said Rodgers, adding that the party acknowledges and appreciates his dedication and contribution.

“The DA in KwaZulu-Natal would like to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both the DA caucus leader in eThekwini and the provincial leader of the party,” said Rodgers.

“The DA would like to wish Zwakele all the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal journey.”

