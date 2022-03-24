Calling for nominees from the Northern Cape!

Now you too can nominate somebody special who is doing amazing things in your Province.

The Sunday World’s Unsung Hero promotion is making waves across the country with entries coming in from every province across the nine nominations categories.

We are seeking youth under the age of 35 who work silently to do amazing things to make your world better in business, sports, arts & culture, government, community, and education. And in one of our new categories, Unsung Heroes in Uniform, we are looking for those who make a difference and always help on the front line in health, safety, security, and trauma. Other new categories include tech, science & innovation, agriculture and the environment and entrepreneurship.

An unsung hero is somebody who is not usually praised for developing new ways of doing things, courage, or great achievements, so please tell us yours.

This week Sunday World challenges people living in the Northern Cape to nominate their Unsung Heroes!

Click through to http://sundayworld.co.za/heroes-nomination-2022/ right now. At the bottom of the page, you will find a nomination form. Once you have completed and submitted it, you will go into the draw to win R10 000.

Entries close on April 10, 2022.

Author