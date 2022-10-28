African designs to shine at African Fashion Week

Designers from all over Africa will showcase their latest collections at the African Fashion International (AFI) from 17 to 19 November at The Diamond Walk in Sandton City.

This season’s AFI Fashion Week Joburg 2022 includes seasoned talents like Gavin Rajah (South Africa), Alia Bare (Senegal), Eric Raisina (Madagascar), Kreyann (Cameroon), and Taibo Bacar (Mozambique) sharing the stage with rising fashion brands, which include Imprint, Indoni Fashion House (South Africa), Gvllvnt (South Africa) and Suitability (South Africa).

Other exciting fashion brands that are showcasing are Lebo Marhafe (Botswana), Nguo (Botswana), Kaylaamiel Creations (Botswana), Sisters of Afrika (Senegal), House of Stevolution (South Africa), Seditsi Collection (South Africa) and Thando Thabethe’s Thabooty (South Africa).

