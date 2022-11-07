Afro-pop music duo Mafikizolo postpones national tour

South African Afro-pop music duo Mafikizolo has postponed a national tour in celebration of its 25-year journey in the music industry.

The Mafikizolo Legacy Tour, which was scheduled to start on December 17 at Sun Arena, has now been moved to May 13, 2023.

Planning the grand tour for the multi-award-winning duo, the Mazwi Dyne Group said they are giving Mafikizolo fans enough time to restructure their diaries to attend the once in a lifetime event.

Group CEO Elias Skhosana assured all Mafikizolo loyal supporters that he is fully committed to hosting the inaugural Mafikizolo 25th Anniversary Legacy Tour and that the agency will make sure all those who want to attend the tour throughout South Africa and Africa in 2023 do so.

“We understand the amount of love and appreciation South Africans have for the Mafikizolo brand. We also understand that our people have very busy schedules post-Covid-19 economic recovery,” said Skhosana.

“Those are some of the reasons we believe that May 2023 weekend is a reasonable time to attend the lavish event in Sun City. The decision to postpone the tour followed consultations with relevant stakeholders including Mafikizolo management.”

