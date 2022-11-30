‘Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp’ to dazzle family audiences

Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp comes to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in December.

The tale is based on the original text by producer Anjil Naidoo and remains one of the best retold tales of all times.

Stars Vash Singh and Yasmin Hankel take on the title roles of Aladdin and Princess Almas, who are supported by the magical talents of Belinda Henwood, Rowan Bartlett, Darren King, Tshediso Kabulu, Sanele Sibiya, and an arrangement of extraordinary dancers.

“Aladdin is so much more than a ‘boy meets girl’ story with bad guys and magic,” according to Glenn Hayden, director of the current production.

Aladdin is a classic “from rags to riches” tale with a young hero, a beautiful princess and of course an evil villain, and is brought to full circle with his blue genies wishes and magic.

It has been reimagined for the stage by an international team of award-winning theatre artists and a cast of 20 of South Africa’s best young and established actors and dancers.

Naidoo was so determined to showcase the abundance of talent in South Africa that she wrote an original text of the Aladdin story and went about putting together a team of creatives that would bring her vision to life on stage.

Hayden, playwright Lakhinandan Boruah, composer Pranashan Singh, choreographers Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa GopiKrishna and Disrupt Media have combined forces with Astrid Productions to bring to the stage the new production for South African family audiences.

Naidoo shared: “This is especially exciting at a time when the arts are in such immense need of revival following the difficult times we have all experienced. I can’t wait for everyone to come out and enjoy the show.”

The show starts on December 2 to December 4 and tickets are available at Ticketpro.

