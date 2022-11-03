Arts Alive to celebrate 30 years of artistic excellence

The City of Johannesburg will be celebrating 30 years of the Arts Alive International Festival at the Johannesburg Zoo in December.

The festival, which showcases visual arts, theatre, music, poetry, comedy, dance, masterclasses and workshops, is all about celebrating the city’s vibrant and rich arts and culture.

It brings together different creative sectors which are bought to life by Mzansi’s talented artists, as well as various events hosted across the city. Over the past 30 years, the festival has created a safe space for artists to use art as a tool for expression.

This has always granted Johannesburg citizens an opportunity to share their stories and experiences through multiple artistic mediums.

The main event, Jazz In The Lights Music Festival, will take place on December 16. It will consist of an impressive and lit musical experience. The line-up comprises artists performing with a live band under the musical direction of Sydney Mavundla.

They include Samthing Soweto, Mandisi Dyantyis, Thandi Ntuli, Stogie T, Dumza Maswana, Phuzekhemisi, Kenaan Meyer, Neo Joshua, and many others.

