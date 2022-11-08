Award-winning ‘Shaka Zulu’ musical returns by popular demand

Award-winning musical Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound will be making its way back to the stage at the South African State Theatre. This is due to the overwhelming public demand of wanting an extension when it premiered last year.

The Musical, directed by actor and director Meshack Mavuso Magabane, runs from 8 to 27 November.

The production cast consists of Thembinkosi Chagwe as Shaka Zulu, Nkanyiso Bhengu, Mduduzi Mabaso and Zodwa Radebe.

State Theatre’s Artistic Director Aubrey Sekhabi said in the past seven years they agreed with the CEO to develop a new cadre of artists and develop musicals in Mzansi.

“Importantly, we agreed to give the musicals enough time to grow and develop thereby providing longer seasons especially if the audiences have an appetite for that work. Shaka Zulu is one such work. The overwhelming support from our audiences and its ability to draw family audiences deserves another season,” said Sekhabi.

The production tells the story of the world-renowned warrior king, uShaka ka Senzangakhona who was a visionary, a diplomat, a military strategist, and a nation builder who wanted to establish one strong and inclusive nation in Southern Africa.

His life and times are captured through the eyes of a praise singer, taking audiences on a journey of historical imagination to the glorious past and leading them back through exhilarating song, praise poetry, and energetic Zulu dancing to a proudly and unapologetically future.

Magabane believes the curse Shaka Zulu made in the face of betrayal by those he trusted most, continues to haunt the country to this day.

“Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is an emotional plea by present generations to the spirit of Shaka to forgive us and bring an end to the bloodshed that has engulfed our daily lives despite the attainment of political emancipation. It is clear then that as a nation we need to seriously deliberate about the painful reality of our complicated past before we could confidently map the way forward into a brighter, peaceful, and prosperous future,” said Magabane.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author