Heineken to celebrate rising creative talent in South Africa

Heineken is set to celebrate rising creative talent on their multi-layered platform A’Rise. The platform will give those who have made, it the opportunity to connect with rising local talent within music, fashion, and art across the African continent.

There will be nine events that will take place across three cities and will consist of four international music icons and over 30 local artists.

The series director Yay Abe will collaborate with streetwear designers Broke & Apparel. The collaboration will be released at the launch event which will take place at la Parada Waterfall at the end of November.

Marcel Swain, Head of Marketing: Premium at Heineken said: “For young and aspiring creatives, South Africa’s creative space can seem like an exclusive club reserved for our country’s most successful cultural tastemakers. We as a brand are all about celebrating diversity and through A’Rise we’re breaking down the doors and fostering supportive communities to drive inclusivity within the creative space.”

The platform will give a direct line to Africa’s creatives where they will share secrets to success and uncover a space to connect.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author