Kevin Hart brings his ‘Reality Check’ show to South Africa

Kevin Hart, an American comedian and actor, announced on Monday that his Reality Check stand-up tour is coming to South Africa. The show, which will be the only one in the country, will take place at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria in February.

“South Africa, ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my Reality Check Tour on February 17 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena ,Times Square in Pretoria. Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster#ComedicRockStarSh*t. Let us goooo,” wrote the actor.

Big Concerts confirmed the event on Monday via its social media pages.

The Think Like A Man star first toured the country in 2016.

