Market Theatre opens its doors to amapiano

The month of “groove” is upon us and the Market Theatre has curated a musical spectacular, tapping into amapiano as part of its efforts to create an inclusive artistic space.

[email protected] will take place over two weekends, from the December 9-17, featuring artists including Sun El and Lady Du. Makhafula Vilakazi, The Brother Moves On and Femi Koya are also billed to perform for the discerning Pan-African listener.

The Pan-African weekend will kick off the groove from December 9 to 11.

“Our music has not only been about entertainment but through it, we have been able to articulate or experience our desires,” reads the [email protected] statement.

“Musicians participating in this Pan-African experience include The Brother Moves On, Femi Koya, Makhafula Vilakazi, Malome Vector, Muntu Vilakazi, Ms Jones, Wenawedwa, and Maria McCloy.”

The Market Theatre will host Sun- El Musician, Lady Du, DJ Stopper Bells, Lady Amar, DJ Roto, Ms Party, and Sanelisiwe Yekani to wrap up the musical festivities.

Amapiano traces its roots to kwaito, blending Zulu fork lore with South African sounds. Its rhythm and beats are clear and distinct, with continuous piano keys in the music, deep bass, jazz and percussions with melodic voices.

[email protected] said they want to invoke the spirit of love and relentless compassion, sacrifice and strength, care and tenderness.

“We will be reminded of how music-making has opened up our imaginations to what a truly just society might look like. We will be reminded of how moments of freedom do not only have to end on stage. We can carry them everywhere we go the same way that the musicians in this line-up illustrate.”

The 2022 Live @The Market seasons line-up and ticket prices:

PAN AFRICAN WEEKEND

Date & Time Artists Ticket Price Friday 9 December 17h00 – 21h00 Sanelisiwe Yekani DJ: Wena Wedwa Malome Vector R250 21h00 – 22h00 Dj: Maria McCloy R100

Date & Time Artists Ticket Price Saturday 10 December 15h00 – 21h00 Makhafula Vilakazi DJ: Ms Jones The Brother Moves On R250 21h00 – 22h00 DJ: Maria McCloy R100

Date & Time Artists Ticket Price Sunday 11 December 15h00 – 19h00 DJ: Muntu Vilakazi Femi Koya R250

AMAPIANO WEEKEND

Date & Time Artists Ticket Price Friday 16 December 16h00 – 21h00 Stopper Wadi Bells Lady Du R250 21h30 – 22h30 DJ Lady Amar R100

Date & Time Artists Ticket Price Friday 16 December 16h00 – 21h30 DJ Roto Sun El Musician R250 Saturday 17 December 21h30 – 22h30 DJ Ms Party aka Olwee R100

Tickets can be purchased at www.webtickets.co.za

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World

Author