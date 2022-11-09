Scorpion Kings Summer Tour to set off festive season

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small are setting off the Festive season with their Scorpion Kings LIVE Concert returning in December, following its success in Pretoria earlier this year.

The Scorpion Kings Summer Tour will feature live performances from some of the country’s finest artists across various genres including amaPiano, house and hip-hop. Each region will include local talent.

The duo will be touring all corners of South Africa from December until February. The Tour, in partnership with one of SA’s leading organisers G21, in association with Amstel will kick off in the mother city Cape Town on the 11th of December at the Grand Arena and conclude in Johannesburg on Saturday, the 25th of February.

The explosive music festival will also pass through major SA cities: Mbombela, East London, Kimberley, North West, Bloemfontein, Polokwane and Durban.

Tour dates are as follows:

Doors open at 4pm and the show ends at midnight.

Sunday 11 December 2022

Cape Town

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Friday 16 December 2022

Mbombela

Mbombela Stadium

Sunday 18 December 2022

East London

Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

Wednesday 21 December 2022

Kimberley

AR Abass Stadium

Friday 27 January 2023

North West

Sun City Superbowl

Saturday 28 January 2023

Bloemfontein

Ramblers Club

Saturday 4 February 2023

Polokwane

Peter Mokaba Rugby Field

Saturday 11 February 2023

Durban

Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields

Saturday 25 February 2023

Johannesburg

Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketpros.co.za or any Ticket Pro outlet including

any Super Spar or selected Jet, Edgars and CNA stores nationwide. Ticket prices start from R150.

