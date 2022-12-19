Ramaphosa wins ANC Presidency contest

ANC delegates attending the 55th party elective conference in Nasrec erupted in song as they broke the tense anxiety that preceded the announcement of the final election results.

At the end, Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious for the position of ANC President, thumping his fierce rival and former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

In the total number of votes cast, Ramaphosa received 2476 while Mkhize could only garner 1897 votes.

It was KwaZulu-Natal, which suffered the heaviest defeat when none of their preferred candidates made it to the party’s top seven. Gwede Mantashe was re-elected national chairperson.

For the highly contested position of secretary general, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula received the nod, defeating Mdumiseni Ntuli and Phumulo Massualle. For the party’s treasurer, Gwen Ramokgopa received the most votes.

She had squared off with Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Bejani Chauke. Ramogopa became the first female treasurer of the ANC since its formation in 1912.

For the position of deputy president, Paul Mashatile emerged victorious. Former Gauteng Premier Nomvula Mokonyane won the contest for ANC deputy secretary-general.

For the new position of second deputy secretary, Maropene Ramokgopa made the cut.

There was also high drama when disgruntled KwaZulu-Natal delegates threw bottles all over the conference venue amid anger over the conference results.

