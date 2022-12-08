ANC bars Bathabile Dlamini from contesting for positions

Former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has been barred from contesting for any position in the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC).

Kgalema Motlanthe, chairperson of the ANC electoral committee, wrote to Dlamini on December 7 to inform her that she will not be allowed to contest for any position in the party’s highest decision-making structure between conference, as she has failed the vetting process.

Dlamini was found guilty and convicted of perjury after she lied under oath about her role in the 2018 SA Social Security Agency grant payment debacle. She was fined R200 000 and given a two-year suspended sentence.

In the letter, which we have seen, Motlanthe says the vetting process conducted by the electoral committee, known as Elexions, has revealed information that negatively affected her eligibility to stand for nomination for all the positions in the NEC.

Dlamini has been nominated by several branches to contest for a position in the NEC when the ruling party holds its elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre near Soweto from December 16-20.

“The vetting information at our disposal reveals that you have historical record of being found guilty of serious crime in a court of law for which the prison sentence had been more than six months,” reads the letter.

“To be specific, you are summarily disqualified as a candidate for all NEC positions including additional members during the 55th national conference as per the following rules which have been approved by the NEC.”

The rules of the ANC, states Motlanthe’s letter, stipulate that party members who have been found guilty of crimes that can result in a prison term of more than six months are prohibited from contesting for leadership positions.

“We therefore regret to inform you that you have been disqualified from being a candidate for any of the NEC positions during the 55th national conference due to take place at Nasrec on 16-20 December 2022.”

