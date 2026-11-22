Angola inaugurated its first gold refinery on Friday at the Viana Industrial Development Hub in Luanda, marking a significant step towards expanding domestic mineral processing and reducing reliance on raw gold exports.

Built and financed by state-owned diamond company ENDIAMA, the facility can process up to 25kg of gold a day. The complex includes a refining unit, a laboratory and the country’s first public assay office, which will verify the purity of gold, silver and platinum and issue official hallmarks.

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A statement by the Angolan government says the launch of the gold refinery aligns with the national strategy to diversify the economy and strengthen the mineral resource value chain, enabling key stages such as gold processing, refining and certification to be carried out domestically.

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The Southern African country has historically relied on crude oil and diamonds for revenue, leaving it vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices.

The new refinery could create additional revenue opportunities, boost foreign exchange earnings, generate jobs and help diversify the country’s economy.

Angola has 49 gold prospecting projects under way and four in production, representing a combined investment of more than $120 million.