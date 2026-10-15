China calls for end to political deadlock in Libya

A Chinese envoy to the UN on Wednesday called for efforts to break the political deadlock in Libya as soon as possible.

The agreement reached through the UN-facilitated “4+4” smaller convening marked important progress in implementing the political roadmap in Libya. China hopes that the agreement will help unify Libya’s state institutions and lay the foundation for national elections and the completion of the political transition, said Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

At the same time, he said, whether the agreement can be truly implemented depends on whether it can gain broad support from all Libyan parties. In supporting Libya’s political process, the international community must uphold the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned principle and avoid imposing external solutions.

READ: Libya asks ICC to support probe into attacks on civilian facilities

The political deadlock must be broken as soon as possible, he told the Security Council.

“Libya’s security situation is closely linked to its political process. Any new armed conflict could undermine hard-won mutual trust and render political efforts futile,” he said.

Recently, attacks on energy facilities have continued in western Libya, and the resulting tensions are a cause for concern. The parties concerned should stop the attacks and refrain from taking any action that could lead to a deterioration of the situation, Sun said.

The unification of military and security institutions is crucial to maintaining a lasting ceasefire and is also an important condition for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections and the transfer of power. China supports the eastern and western sides in strengthening dialogue, building mutual trust, and accelerating the process, he said.

The international community, on the basis of respecting Libya’s sovereignty and ownership, should provide greater support to the country in strengthening border management, combating transnational criminal networks, and curbing the illicit flow of weapons, he added.

READ: Libya rivals agree roadmap for elections within 24 months at UN-led talks

Sun also called for efforts to improve economic governance and people’s livelihoods in Libya.

The international community should call on all Libyan parties to fully implement the unified budget framework, strengthen fiscal transparency and independent oversight, and make greater efforts to support Libya in combating oil smuggling, to ensure that its oil revenues are used for national development and the well-being of its people. International partners should support Libyan authorities in improving public services and advancing development and reconstruction, to strengthen public confidence in national unity, stability and development, he said.

As a good friend of Libya, China stands ready to continue working with all parties and make greater efforts to help Libya achieve lasting peace and stability and enable its people to live and work in peace and contentment at an early date, Sun said.