The Malawian government, through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, has issued a travel advisory alongside enhanced surveillance and public health measures to prevent the importation of Ebola virus disease from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation announced the measures on Friday in a notice signed by Secretary for Health and Sanitation Dan Namarika.

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Under the directive, all travellers entering the country must complete an online health declaration form before arrival or upon entry, providing contact information to facilitate follow-up by health officials.

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Travellers arriving from or transiting through the DR Congo will be required to self-isolate for 21 days under daily monitoring by health professionals.

Those arriving from or transiting through Uganda, Kenya, or Nigeria will be subject to daily monitoring by health professionals for 21 days.

The advisory further requires all incoming passengers to undergo health screening, including temperature checks, at airports, land border crossings and inland ports.

The ministry urged travellers, transport operators and border officials to observe infection prevention measures and follow instructions from port health authorities.

Malawi has reported no Ebola cases since the latest outbreak began in the DR Congo in May 2026. Data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention puts the outbreak toll at 11 613 confirmed cases and 5 678 deaths.