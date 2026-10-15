WATCH: The US’s new health deal: What’s the catch for Africa?

The US is reshaping its global health aid through five-year agreements with African countries, promising funding for programmes tackling HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. However, the deals have raised concerns over access to sensitive health data, pathogen information and biological samples.

Can African countries secure vital US health funding without compromising control over their health data and biological resources? On this episode of Africa Watch, Daniel Arapmoi breaks down what Africa stands to gain and what it risks as the US ties health funding to new data-sharing agreements.