Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla, EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi granted bail

The Boksburg Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R30 000 each to suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City of Ekurhuleni municipal manager Kagiso Lerutla.

The two senior officials appeared in court on Tuesday after spending a long weekend in custody. They face charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice.

In granting bail, the court imposed standard conditions, including restrictions aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the case.

The court ordered that Mkhwanazi and Lerutla surrender their passports to the state, adding that they are not allowed to contact directly or indirectly the witnesses.

“The court has considered that, other than the normal bail conditions, both applicants must surrender their passports to the state before being released on bail,” the court said.

State prosecutor advocate Ntelwa urged the court to enforce strict limitations on the accused, warning of potential interference with witnesses.

He said the accused would soon have access to the case dockets, which would reveal the identities of witnesses.

“I am going to ask the court that the applicants do not contact Thabang Tsotesti,” said Ntelwa.

Legal processes deliberately manipulated

According to the state, the charges stem from an alleged scheme dating back to 2019.

Mkhwanazi is accused of arranging for his driver, Tsotetsi, to impersonate Lerutla in court to help the municipal manager avoid obtaining a criminal record.

It is further alleged that Lerutla paid R400 000 to Mkhwanazi to facilitate the arrangement. The money was allegedly shared between Mkhwanazi and the impersonator.

Prosecutors claim the pair deliberately manipulated legal processes to shield Lerutla’s professional standing.

The matter has been postponed to May 13, when it will proceed in the regional court.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the court ruling.

“The NPA respects the court’s decision and will review the outcome while remaining steadfast in its commitment to prosecute the matter diligently and present a strong case in the interest of justice,” said NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content