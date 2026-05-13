‘Gayton McKenzie is outshining ANC ministers’ – ANCYL

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji is unhappy about the performance of ANC ministers within President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

Malatji is more perturbed that their own ministers are being outshone by a minister of another party in the form of sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.

Consequently, Malatji has requested Ramaphosa crack the whip on underperforming ministers from the ANC ranks.

Malatji said this during a press briefing on Tuesday to react to the Constitutional Court judgement that opened up the Phala Phala scandal that continues to haunt Ramaphosa.

The firebrand youth league boss sang McKenzie’s praises while saying the ANC ministers were missing in action and instead engaged in blame games to evade accountability.

“You know, you see the minister of sports, who is a minister from an opposition party; you can see every day he is actively resolving problems,” said Malatji.

“I do not know why ours (ANC ministers) are failing to do that, but the president must urgently act on them, and we have called on the president to do that.”

Mckenzie’s recent successes include securing R20-million for Safa to pilot VAR (video assistant referee) for the domestic top-flight football league.

‘Weak cabinet’

Malatji did not just praise McKenzie at the expense of ministers from his party, but he went on to pass a judgment that, broadly, the cabinet in its majority was weak.

“We said it at the ANC Youth League national lekgotla that we are not impressed with how the cabinet operates. We said to the president that the minister of small business development (Stella Ndabeni) blames the minister of DTIC (trade, industry, and competition Parks Tau); the minister of DTIC blames the minister of finance (Enoch). It is just a blame game in that cabinet,”” charged Malatji.

“The problem of President Ramaphosa is that he is a president of a weak cabinet.

“So, if you are a president of a weak cabinet, even if you have a vision, that vision will never be implemented because the people who must run and implement that vision are busy blaming each other like they are not working for the same government.”

‘Ramaphosa did well amid challenges’

Malatji said Ramaphosa had done well in his role as head of state despite having come into office during difficult times.

In Malatji’s view, Ramaphosa had turned around state-owned companies that were ravaged during the so-called state capture years under the Nkandla pensioner, former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa had also handled the Covid-19 pandemic well, continued Malatji, while his foreign policy had put South Africa on the global map on issues such as the question of the Middle East.

“President Ramaphosa took over the ANC at a very difficult time. He has not even enjoyed being president; he arrived and there was Covid-19 and when that ended there were new problems,” said Malatji.

“He had to go rebuild state-owned entities that were collapsing. Eskom was collapsing, it is now going up. SAA is going up. The reason why beneficiaries of state capture are fighting Ramaphosa every day is because he is cleaning out corruption in SOEs.

“The poor president did not even have enough time to prove how far he could go. But with the little time he got, he was able to make those achievements. We are respected internationally because of the stance that we take on important platforms against injustice; it is because of Ramaphosa, the youth leader said.”

Malatji believes people complaining about Ramaphosa are ungrateful about what he has done for the country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content