Impeachment committee chronicles: Thoko Didiza denies meeting Cyril Ramaphosa lawyers

Parliament has slammed ATM parliamentary leader Vuyo Zungula for claiming that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza met with the lawyers of President Cyril Ramaphosa who is about to be grilled in the impeachment committee that has been established after a directive of the constitutional court.

Zungula’s claim stemmed from news reports that Didiza, a deployee of the ANC, was part of the meeting of the ANC top seven, which met to process the constitutional court ruling giving instruction about the impeachment committee.

At that meeting, ANC national officials received a briefing from Ramaphosa’s lawyers, headed by Tembeka Ngcukayitobi SC, on the options available to Ramaphosa, among which he has exercised one by taking the section 89 independent panel report for judicial review.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rubbished claims that Didiza was part of this ANC meeting, saying nothing could be further from the truth.

‘Didiza entitled to attend party meetings’

Mothapo, however, added that there was nothing illegal in Didiza, who is a member of the ANC NEC, ANC NWC, and ANC caucus, attending party meetings like all other MPs.

Didiza is not a member of the ANC national officials; a platform deployees of the ANC at all levels can be called to account to or get political instruction from time to time.

“Mr. Zungula has alleged that the Speaker met with lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court judgment relating to the Phala Phala matter and is therefore incapable of acting impartially in her capacity as Speaker,” said Mothapo in a statement.

“These allegations are entirely false, without any factual basis, and appear to rely solely on tabloid reporting. The Speaker reiterates that she has never met with the legal representatives of the President, either as alleged by Mr Zungula or in any other context relating to this matter.

“The Speaker is a Member of Parliament elected by the African National Congress (ANC), as all Members of the National Assembly are elected through a proportional representation system on behalf of their respective political parties. The Speaker also serves as a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and National Working Committee and is, therefore, required to attend meetings of these structures as part of her political responsibilities.”

Zungula ‘making unfounded allegations’

Mothapo accused Zungula of making the unfounded allegations based on pure speculation and as part of a calculated attempt to cast doubt on Didiza’s integrity and the credibility of the Section 89 process currently underway.

“While Mr. Zungula continues to advance these unfounded claims in the media, the Speaker has diligently complied with every directive arising from the Constitutional Court judgment, without delay or hesitation.

“This is evidenced by the establishment of the multiparty impeachment committee in accordance with the court’s order and the applicable parliamentary processes,” Mothapo continued.

“The Speaker further rejects the assertion that her participation in the National Assembly vote on the Independent Panel Report in December 2022 constitutes grounds for her recusal from any subsequent Section 89 process.”

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