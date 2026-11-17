Whoever came up with the adage that says “power corrupts” was spot on if the developments and political public discourse since November 4 municipal polls over hung municipalities are anything to go by.

And they should have probably added that power does not just corrupt but is also addictive because a pattern of some within our body politic who want power by all means necessary is emerging.

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The hypocrisy that has been demonstrated by those who want state power by hook or crook since the November 4 polls is unprecedented.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and his party have found themselves to be the primary targets of these unprincipled forces who just want power and change political principles faster at will.

A coordinated campaign, in which the DA is the main protagonist, is in full swing to paint ActionSA and Mashaba as regressive for leaning towards forming coalitions with the ANC in hung metropolitan cities in Gauteng.

It has dawned on these critics who are DA leaders and their supporters, all of a sudden, that working with the ANC is “regressive” and a sellout position against the voters.

This was not the narrative in 2024 after the national and provincial elections when the DA chose to work with the same ANC to form the GNU.

The DA’s coalition contradiction

The DA’s normalisation of returning the ANC to power via the backdoor has come back to bite them, now that Mashaba wants to copy and paste from their playbook.

This is the general problem about liberals in any society; they flipflop at will whenever they do not get their way and hope not to be called out for it.

READ: ActionSA accuses DA of dirty lawfare in PR seats court battle

After all, the DA campaigned fully against the “corrupt” ANC leading up to the 2024 elections but were the first to jump into bed with the same ANC, while the likes of ActionSA were left out of the GNU arrangement.

Now that the tables have turned and there is a foregone conclusion in liberal circles that DA’s Helen Zille must become Joburg mayor, the tune has changed, and the ANC is being used as a scarecrow once again.

Mashaba is being nailed to the cross for all to see for exercising his constitutional right of free choice to align himself with the ANC.

‘Choosing DA would bury ActionSA’

The man actually has a point about the political dangers of going to bed with the DA, which he has learnt from the suffering of the ANC since flirting with the blue party to form the GNU, leading to its electoral support tanking from 40% to 30% nationally in two years.

“One thing is certain: if ActionSA goes to bed with the DA, there won’t be ActionSA in 2029. The DA will take their destruction of the ActionSA to the highest gear. ActionSA is not yet prepared to commit suicide,” said Mashaba in response to the attempted coercion to force a DA-ActionSA marriage in Gauteng metros.

“[In 2021], they (DA) used the opportunity to try and destroy us. Dishonesty and arrogance of the highest order. Once bitten, twice shy.”

Mashaba has a point because after ActionSA’s flirting with the DA after the 2021 polls, his party’s results in 2024 national and provincial elections were far from convincing. Only a fool would repeat the same political mistake twice and expect different results.

GNU threats and political pressure

So desperate are these liberal forces to capture the economically strategic metros that they are now planting a seed about a potential “collapse of the GNU” as a protest from the DA if the ANC works with ActionSA and the so-called left parties to exclude them.

READ: Business urges stable metro coalitions as election results leave major cities hung

But the hypocrisy does not end with the liberal forces that support the DA as same can be noted about the ANC which is also changing tune based on its own selfish political circumstances.

The ANC had previously operated under its coalition framework blueprint that says a party with the biggest support must be given the nod to run government in all three spheres of government, namely national, provincial and municipal.

Of course this framework was developed at a time when the ANC was the majority party almost everywhere except the City of Cape Town, which is irrelevant because it is governed by the DA outright in any event.

ANC another bunch of hypocrites

But the same ANC was conveniently leading the forces that disregarded this principle in KZN provincial government in 2024 where the MKP was the largest party, but they, the DA, IFP and NFP, ganged up to keep the Gwaza Mkhonto Brigade out.

But now that chickens have come home to roost. With ANC losing its majority party status in several major cities such as Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, the framework has gone out the window.

The ANC is currently engaged in coalition talks with several parties, and the emerging trend is that of keeping out the DA, which is the largest party in some of the hung major municipalities.

But then again, just like the DA in its manoeuvre to capture power by all means necessary, even by dishonestly politically assassinating Mashaba and ActionSA, the ANC is doing the same to serve its own interests.

No moral high ground left

The DA are the last party to claim the moral high ground on this front, given their participation in the 2024 manoeuvre to keep out MKP.

Who would have thought that the mighty former liberation movement that has existed for more than a century – the ANC and the DA – the self-proclaimed paragons of political morality, would one day dump political principles just to cling to power or to capture state power.

One can only hope that Mashaba will not fold from his principled stance despite the barrage of attacks he is facing. The road ahead will get rougher every day for him as the desperation grows from the liberal forces’ ranks.

Seeing his personal skeletons tumbling out of the closet and aired in the public domain as the last resort to force his hand to choose DA cannot be ruled out. He is fighting a very powerful political force that fights dirty to get what they want.