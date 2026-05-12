MEC slams ‘construction mafia’ as taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni faces extortion charges

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie has issued a warning to alleged “construction mafias” after influential taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni was arrested in connection with an extortion case reported in Kwaggafontein last year.

Sibanyoni is expected to appear before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday alongside two other suspects after coordinated arrests by Mpumalanga’s SAPS organised crime unit in Gauteng and Mpumalanga during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Although police did not officially identify the suspects in their statement, Sunday World has established that the 60-year-old Sibanyoni is among those arrested.

Reacting to the arrests, Macie said the operation demonstrated the government’s determination to confront extortion syndicates accused of terrorising businesses and disrupting service delivery projects across the province.

“The arrest of three suspects linked to extortion should be welcomed, as it sends a strong message that the government takes extortion seriously and is committed to protecting service delivery and the business community,” said Macie.

Disguised as legitimate business forums

The MEC said some of the alleged extortionists often disguised themselves as legitimate business forums while targeting contractors for protection money.

“Some of these extortionists, commonly referred to as construction mafias, parade as business forums and target contractors, demanding money.

“We know that some victims are afraid to come forward and report these mafias for fear that they will be assaulted or lose their contracts,” he said.

Macie warned that extortion networks were crippling economic activity and delaying development projects meant to benefit communities.

“In most instances, these acts delay the completion of projects and halt service delivery. We are pleading with the business community to work with the police to bring these rogue elements, who terrorise local entrepreneurs, to book,” he said.

“Their days are numbered, and we will not stop pursuing them. We want members of the public to speak out.”

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects, aged between 46 and 60, were arrested after a businessman allegedly endured prolonged intimidation and financial demands before reporting the matter to police.

“It is alleged that the suspects demanded money from a businessman over an extended period of time until he reported the matter at Kwaggafontein Police Station,” said Masondo.

“The case was referred to the SAPS Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit for further investigation, which led to the arrests.”

Masondo confirmed that the suspects are expected to appear in court facing charges of extortion.

“One suspect remains outstanding. At this stage the police cannot rule out the possibilities of adding more charges against the arrested suspects in relation to other cases as the investigation continues,” he said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi praised officers involved in the operation and warned that police would intensify the crackdown on extortion syndicates.

“The arrest of these suspects sends a clear message that extortion will not be tolerated. Business owners and communities must be able to operate without fear of intimidation and criminal demands,” said Mkhwanazi.

“I commend these men and women in blue for their dedication and swift action in tracking down the suspects across provincial lines.”

Extortion victims urged to come forward

The acting commissioner also urged more victims to come forward.

“We urge anyone who is a victim of extortion to come forward and report it. The SAPS has specialised units in place to investigate these cases and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law,” he said.

The arrest places a renewed spotlight on Sibanyoni, whose name has repeatedly surfaced during testimony at the Madlanga commission and parliamentary ad hoc committee hearings probing alleged organised crime networks and possible links to law enforcement figures.

One of the commission’s most closely watched exchanges involved suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who conceded under pressure that he had visited Sibanyoni’s house 12 times between March 2024 and September 2025.

Nkosi was grilled after initially appearing to minimise his relationship with the taxi boss before evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson confronted him with WhatsApp evidence suggesting repeated contact.

The commission further heard that Nkosi sent suspended City of Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi a link to the launch of the Joe Sibanyoni Foundation, linking Sibanyoni’s social activities to influential figures within the capital city administration.

Sibanyoni has not been convicted of any offence arising from testimony heard at the Madlanga commission, and many allegations aired before the inquiry remain untested in court.

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