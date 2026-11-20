The first-ever meeting between the leaders of China, Russia and the United States carries significance beyond the three countries, experts said, as it creates a new channel for major-country coordination at a time of mounting global uncertainty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that the summit has been positive, constructive and fruitful while summarizing the main consensus reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Play advert

Following the summit, the three sides issued the China-Russia-US Heads of State Declaration toward Peace.

Advertisement

Why the summit matters so much and what it has achieved

The historic significance of the summit lies in the fact that the three leaders met for the first time in a trilateral format to directly discuss global peace and strategic stability and issued a joint document in text, said Sun Chenghao, associate research fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University.

The meeting provides an additional channel for direct coordination among the major countries and demonstrates their willingness to assume shared responsibility for preventing major risks, Sun told CGTN.

“Despite differences in systems, interests and security positions, the three countries are still able to identify areas of common ground for cooperation. This is particularly noteworthy,” he said.

Zheng Yongnian, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, described the summit as a milestone following frequent bilateral interactions between China and Russia and between China and the United States.

“Face-to-face dialogue among the three leaders does not mean that all problems can be solved immediately,” Zheng said. “But without taking this step, it would be difficult to see a path toward resolving many of the crises.”

What major-country dynamics really mean

At the summit, Xi said that China has been promoting the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era and actively developing the constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.

Through these efforts, he said, China aims to foster major-country dynamics featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development to the benefit of each other and the world at large.

Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said the framework proposed by China offers an alternative for major countries to coexist.

“It is neither a unipolar order dominated by a single country, nor a landscape defined by mutual containment and constant confrontation,” Wu told CGTN.

Rather than letting one country call all the shots or trapping major countries in zero-sum rivalry, this framework seeks a constructive way for them to coexist – supporting both steady major-country ties and global peace and development, he said.

Sun said the three elements of the proposed framework carry distinct implications.

“Peaceful coexistence” sets basic boundaries by calling for respect for each other’s sovereignty, development paths and core interests while “overall stability” calls for a long-term perspective and sustained communication to prevent individual disputes from derailing broader relations, he argued.

“Balanced development” means that major-country relationships should enable room for normal development and cooperation, Sun said.

The framework links the pursuit of one’s national interests with consideration for the legitimate concerns of others, he said.

Sun said, major countries, when formulating policies, should consider not only their own interests but also whether their actions could heighten others’ sense of insecurity and trigger a chain reaction.

Such strategic awareness and mutual restraint can help reduce the shocks caused by changes in the international landscape and provide more durable support for peaceful coexistence, he said.

What the summit means for the wider world

Zheng said the summit comes as the world faces what he called a “fivefold crisis” encompassing geopolitical tensions, imbalances in the global economy, the risk of a “clash of civilizations,” a crisis of global governance and the profound uncertainty brought by artificial intelligence.

“Major countries mean major responsibilities,” Zheng said, stressing that stable major-country relations and the building of international order are themselves global public goods.

Many countries and regions are watching the trilateral meeting closely because, in the face of global challenges, the world needs major countries to assume responsibility, engage in dialogue and coordination, manage differences, build consensus and stabilize their relations, he said.

For most countries, Zheng said, the stability of major-country relations represents greater certainty.

“When the ‘big players’ in the international system get along well and maintain stable relations, the world is more likely to remain stable,” he said.

Sun said the summit sends a positive signal to the international community that the trajectory of major-country relations can be shaped through political choices and diplomatic efforts.

Maintaining dialogue and restraining dangerous actions can help reduce the risk of conflicts spilling over and create a more stable environment for other countries to pursue development, he added.

What comes next

Sun also highlighted the importance of translating the summit’s political consensus into concrete cooperation.

He said the meeting had turned the political commitment to peace into concrete areas of common interest, including nuclear risk reduction, energy security and reform of the United Nations.

In particular, the agreement to hold dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation opens up space for cooperation among China, Russia and the United States despite their differing security positions, he said.

The next step should be for diplomatic, security and energy authorities to establish corresponding channels, identify lead officials, prioritize issues and set timelines, Sun said.

He added that the three countries should also regularly assess progress and coordinate responses to emerging issues so that their commitments are translated into policy implementation and cooperation produces tangible results.