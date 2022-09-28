Eastern Cape celebrity boxing rematch on the cards

After a hugely successful boxing exhibition match between two personalities in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, the organisers have gone back to the drawing board to plot a way forward.

“The supporters, who came in numbers and defied all the odds, helped fulfil our dream of filling up the Orient Theatre. The battle of the personalities rematch is loading,” said the Aphile Boxing Promotions in a statement on Tuesday.

The celebrity fight took place at the Orient Theatre in East London between gospel musician Betusile Mcinga and radio personality Mafa Bavuma.

Aphile, the promoters of the event, said the overwhelming support for the celebrity fight was incredible.

“It was not easy because we operated from a zero budget with no major sponsors. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us in our journey towards hosting our first celebrity boxing exhibition in the Eastern Cape.”

Mcinga said he and his opponent got a warm reception from the people of East London.

“We took the transformation that Boxing SA is preaching to another level, trust me. Our people came from as far as Gqeberha, Mthatha, Johannesburg, Cape Town and other parts of the country to support us. Mafa Bavuma and I are at peace,” wrote Mcinga on his social media account.

