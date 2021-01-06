10-man Birds thrash CT City 3-2

Johannesburg – Newcomers Swallows FC continued their dominance over the PSL giants as they kept their unbeaten run intact after beating Cape Town City 3-2 at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-man home side dominated the game in the first half scoring two goals before the break but the visiting Citizens returned from the break determined to reverse the scoreline and were duly rewarded with two goals.

The Birds opened their account after Taariq Fielies tripped Ruzaigh Gamildien while executing an attack from behind inside the box to concede a penalty taken by the same Gamildien, who effortlessly slotted the ball home in the 36th minute.

Set by Kgaogelo Sekgota, Gamildien got his brace when he was released down the left flank via a cross and did not hesitatate to put matters beyond doubt as the home side went two goals up four minutes before the end of the first stanza.

The Cape side was gifted a penalty after Thabo Matlaba blocked an attempt at goal with his arm. Mduduzi Mdantsane took the spot kick and converted after referee Thabo Mkhabela adjudged Matlaba to have deliberately handled the ball.

Swallows were reduced to ten men when Zaphaniah Mbokama picked up his second caution however referee Mkhabela was not aware that he should have sent him off immediately after the second yellow, but was then alerted by the fourth match official Phillip Tinyani of his mistake.

The soaring beautiful Birds got their third goal through substitute Junaid Sait who leaped above the City defence to beautifully nod the ball home, giving Swallows a two goal cushion after receiving a cross from a corner taken by captain Lebohang Mokoena.

Deep in the referee’s added time, the 93rd minute to be exact, Mdantsane also got his brace through a powerful header to net his fifth league goal in the current season.

Swallows remain second behind Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of Premiership log

standings. Downs lead due to their superior goal difference of five goals.

In their next match Swallows take on Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday while Cape Town City visit Tshakuma at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

The Golden Arrows and Black Leopards match at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban was called off due to intermittent weather, a flooded pitch and poor floodlighting.

Other Premiership results: TS Galaxy 2, Baroka 2; Stellenbosch 2, Tshakhuma 0.

• Kaizer Chiefs progressed to the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time after a 1-0 aggregate win over Primero de Agosto of Angola in the first round on Tuesday.

• Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after thumping Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy 5-1 on aggregate at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

