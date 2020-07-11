111 more COVID-19 deaths, over 13 000 new infections recorded

One hundred and eleven (111) more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the virulent disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 3 971.

Of the 111 fatalities, four were recorded in the Northern Cape, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, 26 in Gauteng, 30 in the Eastern Cape, and 38 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday 11 July.

Mkhize also said 13 497 SA citizens have contracted the disease, bringing the total number of infection cases to 264 184.

He also said 127 715 patients have beaten the disease, bringing the number of recovery rate to 48.4 percent.

