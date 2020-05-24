Breaking News

Ten more COVID-19 patients die, over 1200 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji
Ten more people in South Africa have died of COVID-19 , taking the death toll from 397 to 407 . The infection cases have also spiked by 1218,  ballooning the total number of infection cases from 20,125 to 21,343. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday . Mkhize also said the new figures were from 21338 tests done in the last 24-hour cycle.
The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.
The breakdown of positive cases by province is:
  • Eastern Cape 2,569;
  • Free State 196;
  • Gauteng  2,633;
  • KwaZulu-Natal 1,777;
  • Limpopo 124;
  • Mpumalanga 97;
  • North West 81;
  • Northern Cape 40 and Western Cape 13,826.

 

