Ten more people in South Africa have died of COVID-19 , taking the death toll from 397 to 407 . The infection cases have also spiked by 1218, ballooning the total number of infection cases from 20,125 to 21,343. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday . Mkhize also said the new figures were from 21338 tests done in the last 24-hour cycle.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.

The breakdown of positive cases by province is: