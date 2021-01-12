13 105 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA and 755 more deaths

Johannesburg – South Africa continues to find itself in the firm grip of the global pandemic as the department of health announced 13 105 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

The president said that the country recorded more than 190 000 new covid-19 infections and more than 4600 deaths this year, forcing him to keep the country on an adjusted level 3 lockdown.

This now takes the total number of identified cases in the country to 1 259 748.

The department of health further said, “7 287 060 tests have been done with 50 671 new tests done. There are 755 new deaths bringing total to 34 334 deaths.Recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%.”

Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation, “There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment. Around a third of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on oxygen.”

Author



Ashley Lechman