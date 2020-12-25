E-edition
14 796 new Covid-19 cases reported

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – South Africa continues to find itself in the firm grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, after more than 14 000 cases were recorded for the third day in a row.

The department of health said that in the past 24 hours, 14 796 new cases have been recorded.

This means that the cumulative number of cases now sits at 983 359.

The department of health announced that there were also an additional 293 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 26 276.

Earlier this week, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

 

