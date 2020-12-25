14 796 new Covid-19 cases reported

Johannesburg – South Africa continues to find itself in the firm grip of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, after more than 14 000 cases were recorded for the third day in a row.

The department of health said that in the past 24 hours, 14 796 new cases have been recorded.

This means that the cumulative number of cases now sits at 983 359.

The department of health announced that there were also an additional 293 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 26 276.

Earlier this week, Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of the Coronavirus in the province.

Total number of #COVID19 cases is 983 359. Number of new cases is 14 796. Number of tests done 6 378 007. Number of new cases done is 52 223. Number of new deaths is 293. Number of total deaths is 26 276 deaths

Number of recoveries 830 251. pic.twitter.com/5C8xeYZo0L — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 25, 2020

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman