15 year old school girl arrested for assault after video went viral on social media

Johannesburg – The Police in Thohoyandou have arrested a 15 year old school girl for allegedly assaulting another learner who later died in an apparent suicide. The suspect is a learner at Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou.

The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, allegedly took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday 12 April 2021 at about 11h30 and was reported to the police this morning.

The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets. She was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

The deceased was also a learner at the same school. An inquest docket has been opened and police investigations are continuing.

The arrested child will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

