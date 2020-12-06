E-edition
Lvovo Derrango survives car crash

By Ashley Lechman
Johannesburg – Thokozani Ndlovu, aka  Lvovo Derrango narrowly escaped death after he was involved in a major car accident on Friday.

The accident allegedly happened on the N2 Highway near Scottburg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Kwaito Star was  admitted at St Augustine-Netcare and later discharged to recover at home.


The Bayangisukela hitmker confirmed the incident and he told Sunday World he suffered a knock on the head.

“I’m strong person, just taking it easy. I’m at home nursing my pains.The sad thing is that this happened three hours before the release of my  EP Sgubhu Overdose,”  he said.

He said at the time of the accident, he was driving from a meeting.

This is not the first time Elvovo has had a scary brush of death.  In June this year he was admitted to a medical facility for exhaustion caused by his hectic work schedule.

