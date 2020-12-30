E-edition
17 710 new Covid-19 cases reported and 465 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman
COVID-19

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 continues to sweep across South Africa as 17 710 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The latest report from the department of health states that the cumulative cases now stands at 1 039 161.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 465 COVID-19 related deaths.”


The department said that the number of total deaths is now 28 033.

 

 

On Monday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Along with the harsh measures, he also closed all beaches, public swimming pools, rivers, dams and ponds for swimming.

This comes after the country has reached alarming levels as it battles against the second wave of Covid-19.

