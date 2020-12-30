17 710 new Covid-19 cases reported and 465 more deaths

Johannesburg – The second wave of Covid-19 continues to sweep across South Africa as 17 710 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The latest report from the department of health states that the cumulative cases now stands at 1 039 161.

The department of health further said, “Regrettably, today we report a further 465 COVID-19 related deaths.”

The department said that the number of total deaths is now 28 033.

As of today the cumulative total of #COVID19 cases identified is 1 039 161 with 17 710 cases identified. Regrettably, 465 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total deaths to 28 033 deaths.Our recoveries currently stand at 867 597. pic.twitter.com/WKEvpI88Jq — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 30, 2020

On Monday evening, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will be placed under an adjusted level 3 lockdown with immediate effect.

Along with the harsh measures, he also closed all beaches, public swimming pools, rivers, dams and ponds for swimming.

This comes after the country has reached alarming levels as it battles against the second wave of Covid-19.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 December. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/ecaHQJD2ab pic.twitter.com/viUKFElwDb — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 30, 2020

Author



Ashley Lechman