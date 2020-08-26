Breaking News

194 more COVID-19 patients die, over 2000 new infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

 

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 194 more patients in the last 24 hours, shooting the death toll from 13 308  to 13 502. This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on  Wednesday August 26.

Of the 194 new fatalities, 57 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 61 from Gauteng,  four from the Northern Cape, 12 from the Eastern Cape, and 60 from the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.


Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 613 017 to  615 701 after  2684 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

The 2684 cases were recorded from 20 137  tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3 578 836 to 35 98 973.

Mkhize also said that of the  615 701 figures,  525 242 patients have recovered from the  disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 85 percent.

 

